Ethnic communities, stigmas targeted in hepatitis fight

Published 28 July 2017 at 5:53pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Health authorities suggest targeting diverse communities and eliminating any stigma around viral hepatitis could prove vital in making breakthroughs in treating it.Those living with the virus are over-represented in Australia's ethnic and Indigenous communities, making them a focus of efforts to help eradicate the disease.

