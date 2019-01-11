EU agrees stranded migrants can land in Malta

Migrants who had been stranded on two NGO rescue ships off the coast of Malta for several days disembark from the Maltese Armed Forces in Floriana, Malta Source: AAP
Published 11 January 2019 at 7:05pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Forty-nine migrants stranded for weeks aboard two rescue ships in the Mediterranean have landed in Malta, following a deal for EU nations to take them in. They had been sailing back and forth in Maltese waters for days after European Union countries refused to allow them to dock.
Published 11 January 2019 at 7:05pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share