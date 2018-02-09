SBS Kurdish

EU parliament condems human rights violation in Turkey

Pope Francis meets with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Vatican on February 5, 2018

Pope Francis meets with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Vatican on February 5, 2018.

Published 9 February 2018 at 7:28pm, updated 9 February 2018 at 7:32pm
By Hatice Kamer
SBS
Available in other languages

From Diyarbakir, our correspondent Hatice Kamer cover the European parliament's condemnation of human rights in Turkey, Erdogan's visit to the Vatican, as well as the Turkish military operation in Afrin and more...

