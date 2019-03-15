SBS Kurdish

EU Parliament votes on Turkish membership

European Parliament's plenary hall.

Published 15 March 2019 at 9:08pm, updated 15 March 2019 at 9:16pm
By Hatice Kamer
Available in other languages

SBS Kurdish stringer Hatice Kamer reports on the latest from Turkey and the Kurdish region, including EU parliament votes on Turkey membership, the 2019 Turkish election campaign, and preparation for Newroz 2019 in the Kurdish regions of Turkey.

