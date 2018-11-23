European Court calls on Turkey to release Demirtas

Yıllardır hapiste olan HDP'nin eski eş başkanı Selahattin Demirtaş da siyasetten men edilecek isimler arasında. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/SEDAT SUNA
Hatice Kamer is reporting from Diyarbakir about the European Human Rights Court's ruling that urges Turkey to release the imprisoned pro-Kurdish HDP party's co-leader, Selahattin Demirtas. Erdogan has rejected the call, saying the ruling is non-binding, even though is part of the Council of Europe, in which member states agree to follow rulings of the ECHR.
