European Court calls on Turkey to release Demirtas

Demirtas

Yıllardır hapiste olan HDP'nin eski eş başkanı Selahattin Demirtaş da siyasetten men edilecek isimler arasında. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Published 23 November 2018 at 11:11am, updated 23 November 2018 at 3:13pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hatice Kamer is reporting from Diyarbakir about the European Human Rights Court's ruling that urges Turkey to release the imprisoned pro-Kurdish HDP party's co-leader, Selahattin Demirtas. Erdogan has rejected the call, saying the ruling is non-binding, even though is part of the Council of Europe, in which member states agree to follow rulings of the ECHR.

Available in other languages
