European Court of Human Rights dismisses Roboski appeal

Published 19 October 2018 at 7:08pm, updated 19 October 2018 at 7:23pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has dismissed an appeal in the Roboski case involving the Turkish army killing dozens in the south eastern province of Shirnak in 2011. Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest from Diyarbakir regarding the court result and she speaks to the families who’ve lost loved ones in the air strike.
