Fadil Suna: My love for music is endless

Published 24 November 2017 at 7:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Artist and musician Fadil Suna has lived in Australia since the mid-1980s. He had been an active member in the Kurdish community for many years. But his love for music has over taken other ambitions he has. He wants to introduce Kurds to the world through his music. We spoke to him about his life in Australia and his future plans regarding music.
