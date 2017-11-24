SBS Kurdish

Fadil Suna: My love for music is endless

SBS Kurdish

musician Fadil Suna with Oud

Source: Fadil Suna

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 November 2017 at 7:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Artist and musician Fadil Suna has lived in Australia since the mid-1980s. He had been an active member in the Kurdish community for many years. But his love for music has over taken other ambitions he has. He wants to introduce Kurds to the world through his music. We spoke to him about his life in Australia and his future plans regarding music.

Published 24 November 2017 at 7:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News