Fashion designer's dream come true

Published 26 May 2021 at 9:53am, updated 26 May 2021 at 10:10am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Airin Samadi is passionate about fashion designing. We have spoken with Airin on previous occasions when still at university studying for her degree. Three years on and she’s launched her own label, Berivan+Shwan. In this interview she speaks to us about her passion for fashion designing and the launch of her own label Berivan+Shwan.

On the 30th of April Airin Samadi launched her label where they invited 50 people and talked about the label, its logo and the  website.
The names Berivan and Shwan have deep rooted history in Kurdish culture representing a love forged on native lands of strong men and independent women.

Ms Samadi told SBS Kurdish her designs give women confidence and comfort. 

Berivan+Shwan is an Australian based ready to wear Fashion brand inspired by Kurdish and Iranian culture.
Airin Samadi, founded the label with the hopes of creating clothes that give women confidence and comfort. 
Berivan and Shwan are Kurdish names, Shwan meaning a ‘Shepherd’ and Berivan a ‘Milkmaid’. 

Models for Berivan+Shwan collection
Berivan+Shwan model
Berivan+Shwan model
Berivan+Shwan model
