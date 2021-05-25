Fashion designer's dream come true

On the 30th of April Airin Samadi launched her label where they invited 50 people and talked about the label, its logo and the website.



The names Berivan and Shwan have deep rooted history in Kurdish culture representing a love forged on native lands of strong men and independent women.





Ms Samadi told SBS Kurdish her designs give women confidence and comfort.





Berivan+Shwan is an Australian based ready to wear Fashion brand inspired by Kurdish and Iranian culture.



Airin Samadi, founded the label with the hopes of creating clothes that give women confidence and comfort.



Berivan and Shwan are Kurdish names, Shwan meaning a ‘Shepherd’ and Berivan a ‘Milkmaid’.





