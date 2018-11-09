SBS Kurdish

Fashion designer's dream to have her own brand

Airina Samadi, student fashion designer

Source: Supplied

Published 9 November 2018 at 7:20pm, updated 11 November 2018 at 10:27am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Airin Samadi, a fashion design student at Flinders University, SA is preparing for her graduation fashion show on 9th February 2019. Her Kurdish roots and heritage have inspired her Collection “Berivan+Shwan”. We spoke to Ms Samadi about her collection, her ambition and her future plans.

