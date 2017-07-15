Fear and confusion among refugees as Manus detention centre closes

Behrouz Boochani Source: SBS
By Stefan Armbruster
There is fear and confusion among refugees on Manus Island as the Australian government starts to shut down the detention centre and with little word about the US resettlement.More than 800 men remain on Manus and are being pushed to relocate to its main town, despite their security fears.Authorities say it is safe but concerns are high of further violence, both at the detention centre and in the town.
