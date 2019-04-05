SBS Kurdish

Federal Budget 2019/2020 winners and losers

Accountant Nader Gariban

Source: Supplied

Published 5 April 2019 at 7:47pm, updated 5 April 2019 at 7:50pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg presented his first budget 2019/2020 on Tuesday April 2nd focusing on working Australians, greater superannuation flexibility for retirees and a one off energy relief payment for eligible income support recipients. We spoke to accountant Nader Gariban about the Budget and asked who are the winner and the losers of this Budget.

