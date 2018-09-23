SBS Kurdish

Federal Government pledges aid to berry industry following contaminations

A stock image of strawberries in Sydney,Tuesday, September 18, 2018. (AAP Image/Erik Anderson) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 23 September 2018 at 3:04pm, updated 24 September 2018 at 4:55pm
By Charlotte Lam
Source: SBS
The Federal Government is coming to the financial aid of Australia's strawberry industry, following a number of needle contamination. Two states have now announced a financial reward to help find the culprits, and strict new export rules have been introduced.

