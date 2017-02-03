SBS Kurdish

Female circumcision is a violation of the human rights of girls

Published 3 February 2017 at 11:23am, updated 5 February 2017 at 5:46pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The practice of female circumcision is against the law in Australia. It is a harmful traditional practice that has caused many deaths and long-time harmful health effects to girls and women in countries where it is practiced around the world.We spoke with Ashty Kamal Mawlood the Kurdish speaking Health Worker from the NSW Education Program on FGM about the subject.

