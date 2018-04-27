SBS Kurdish

Female election candidates face harassments in iraq

Sulaimani/Shahen Hama Nouri

By Shahen Hama Nouri
Our stringer Shahen Hama Nouri reports from Sulaimani on the latest in Kurdistan Region and in Iraq regarding the up coming parliamentary elections in Iraq while female candidates are being harassed. Plus other topics in the report such as the salary issue.

