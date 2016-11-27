SBS Kurdish

Find out why the president of Ismail Besikci's Foundation is in Australia

Ibrahim Gurbuz

Ibrahim Gurbuz Source: SBS Kurdish

Published 27 November 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 28 November 2016 at 11:23pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Writer and president of Ismail Besikci's Foundation Ibrahim Gurbuz is visiting Australia together with Dr Besikci and Rusen Arslan. Dr Ismail Besikci, a Turkish sociologist who suffered many years in jail for writing about Turkey's persecuted Kurdish minority. In this interview Mr Gurbuz speaks about Dr Besikci's Foundation and its goals and the reason visiting Australia. Sydney Kurdish Youth Society organised their visit to Australia.

