Finding peace in photography and art

Published 7 April 2017 at 7:13pm, updated 7 April 2017 at 7:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Rushdi Anwar is a Melbourne-based artist originally from Kurdistan. His installation, sculptures, painting, photo-painting, and video works often reflect on the socio-political issues of the Middle East. Exploring these issues through an investigation of form conditions, material vocabularies and processes, his works reference the social and political unrest in his home country and his Kurdish heritage, but they also have a broader message and talk to us of care, attention and even redemption through art. We spoke to Rushdi regarding his visits to Kurdistan Region, Thailand and Vietnam. During his visit to Kurdistan he visited refugee camps and worked with children. His visits to Thailand and Vietnam involved exhibitions regarding his work. Rushdi has a few exhibitions coming up in the near future, http://www.rushdi.com.au/pages/news.html
