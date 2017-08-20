SBS Kurdish

First clip from Sydney singers Rasoul and Asrin

On the set recoding "Îsq û sermestî"

On the set recoding "Îsq û sermestî" Source: Image Credit-Rasoul Ghafournejad

Published 20 August 2017
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

In this interview with Sydney based singers (and couple) Rasoul Ghafournejad and Asrin Rajabi, we ask them about their latest song and their first production together, why has it taken them so long to finally release a song, since they have always been involved with music and performance for such a long time. Mr Ghafournejad, is well known amongst the Kurdish community in Sydney and has often participated with performances in Kurdish events in Sydney and other cities...more in the interview.

