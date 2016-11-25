SBS Kurdish

"First Contact" Preview

SBS Kurdish

First Contact

First Contact Source: David Dare Parker

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2016 at 7:48pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 10:56am
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander listeners are advised that the following story may contain voices and names of people who have died. The first season of First Contact sparked debate across the country when six Australians ventured into Aboriginal Australia for the first time. The Logie-award winning series is coming back for a second season, but this time, journalist Ray Martin will take on the journey six Australian celebrities with very conflicting opinions about our nation's Indigenous peoples.

Published 25 November 2016 at 7:48pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 10:56am
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News