First Kurdish mayor of south London district

Published 3 May 2019 at 7:46pm, updated 4 May 2019 at 12:49pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Lambeth council elected Ibrahim Doguş the first Mayor of Kurdish heritage on Wednesday the 1st of May. Mr Doguş’s family originated from the Kurdish region in southern-eastern Turkey. His father claimed asylum in the UK in 1991 and was granted refugee status and in 1994 the family joined him in the UK. İbrahim Doguş joined the Labour Party from a young age and dedicated most of his time to the community. As well as being the Mayor of Lambeth Mr Doguş is an entrepreneur and restaurateur. He is the founder of the Centre for Kurdish Progress and the Centre for Turkey Studies. SBS Kurdish speaks to Mayor Ibrahim Doguş about his new position and his future plans.

