First the Budget, now the sell

Source: AAP
The coalition's federal Budget is being seen as a budget that could swing borderline voters, despite the government having just six weeks before the federal election and consistently trailing in the polls. Political analysts say the government has used this Budget to woe voters and to gloss over its previous turmoil, including the leadership spill that saw Malcolm Turnbull ousted in 2018. With tax relief and big infrastructure spending on the way, some believe it could be enough to snatch a coalition victory in the next election rather than the expected defeat.
