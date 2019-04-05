SBS Kurdish

First the Budget, now the sell

SBS Kurdish

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 April 2019 at 7:09pm, updated 5 April 2019 at 7:26pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The coalition's federal Budget is being seen as a budget that could swing borderline voters, despite the government having just six weeks before the federal election and consistently trailing in the polls. Political analysts say the government has used this Budget to woe voters and to gloss over its previous turmoil, including the leadership spill that saw Malcolm Turnbull ousted in 2018. With tax relief and big infrastructure spending on the way, some believe it could be enough to snatch a coalition victory in the next election rather than the expected defeat.

Published 5 April 2019 at 7:09pm, updated 5 April 2019 at 7:26pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News