Folk group froms to keep culture alive

Published 5 October 2018 at 7:40pm, updated 6 October 2018 at 6:55pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Shero Barakat is a Yazidi Kurd from Syria, he arrived in Toowoomba, Queensland with his family less than a year ago. Mr Barakat tells SBS Kurdish about the reasons he fled Syria with his family. But since arriving in Australia they feel much safer and the only barrier they are facing is the language. Shero Barakat spoke about the formation for a new dance group (Koma Rojava). "The reason this group was found is to keep our cultural identity", said Mr Barakat
