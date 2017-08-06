Former ISIS captive sold more than ten times while in captivity

Layla Taalo Source: supplied by Khalid Taalo
Published 6 August 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 6 August 2017 at 3:45pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Layla Taalo is a former IS captive. She was captive for the period of two years and eight months. For the first seven months she was kept in Tal Afar near Mosul and then transferred to Raqqa in Syria. IS/ISIS captured her, her husband together with their two small children, plus her brothers during the attache on Sinjar/Shingal in 2014. Layla has suffered extremely while in IS captivity. She was sold more than ten times in the slavery markets together with her children. Layla was smuggled out of Raqqa three months ago after her family paid an amount of money to smugglers to smuggle her out with her two children. Since the abduction to the day she was smuggled out she does not know anything about her husband or his whereabouts.
