SBS Kurdish

Former Miss Kurdistan’s life changing idea helps thousands

SBS Kurdish

Former Miss Kurdistan (2nd runner up) Nena Murad

Source: supplied by Nena Murad

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 March 2019 at 8:03pm, updated 11 March 2019 at 5:43pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Her passion from a young age has always been to help the needy children of Kurdistan. Nena Murad began her charity work in 2016 after participating in Pageant of the world.

Published 8 March 2019 at 8:03pm, updated 11 March 2019 at 5:43pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nena Murad began her charity work in 2016 after participating in Pageant of the world. Prior to commencing her project she spoke to a lot of people and organisations that had already done work in the humanitarian field. Nena’s first project was through Donations In Kind, in which a 40ft container of educational goods was gathered and sent to Kurdistan Save the children and the aim of that is   contribute to their education programs. Nena’s passion to help children started from a young age.   

Nena Murad (in orange vest) with volunteers
Source: Supplied by Nena Murad


Since 2016, five containers of educational and hospital goods, raised money for 100 displaced families in Kirkuk for food and shelter in Tuz Khurmatu. A 40ft container of medical items through Royal Adelaide Hospital and Donations In Kind, donated school uniforms to some schools in Kurdistan.  Five containers including books, pens, chairs, tables, uniforms, toys, hospital beds, wheel chairs, walking frames, dental chairs, first aid goods, 1000 prescribed eye wear, surgical kits and gloves were sent.  “I am currently working on an ongoing project which aims to refurbish four schools in Rania”. Nena said.  

“My heart is full of joy when I see the faces of people receiving the goods. Something so little to us means a world to them”.

Some of the donated equipments
Source: Supplied by Nena Murad


Nena Murad told SBS Kurdish that her aim is for her projects to get bigger and better because all of this is driven by passion to make a change.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News