Former Miss Kurdistan’s life changing idea helps thousands

Nena Murad began her charity work in 2016 after participating in Pageant of the world. Prior to commencing her project she spoke to a lot of people and organisations that had already done work in the humanitarian field. Nena’s first project was through Donations In Kind, in which a 40ft container of educational goods was gathered and sent to Kurdistan Save the children and the aim of that is contribute to their education programs. Nena’s passion to help children started from a young age.





Source: Supplied by Nena Murad





Since 2016, five containers of educational and hospital goods, raised money for 100 displaced families in Kirkuk for food and shelter in Tuz Khurmatu. A 40ft container of medical items through Royal Adelaide Hospital and Donations In Kind, donated school uniforms to some schools in Kurdistan. Five containers including books, pens, chairs, tables, uniforms, toys, hospital beds, wheel chairs, walking frames, dental chairs, first aid goods, 1000 prescribed eye wear, surgical kits and gloves were sent. “I am currently working on an ongoing project which aims to refurbish four schools in Rania”. Nena said.





“My heart is full of joy when I see the faces of people receiving the goods. Something so little to us means a world to them”.





Source: Supplied by Nena Murad





Nena Murad told SBS Kurdish that her aim is for her projects to get bigger and better because all of this is driven by passion to make a change.









