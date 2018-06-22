Former refugee awarded for his on-going work and dedication advocating for refugee rights
Published 22 June 2018 at 8:42pm, updated 22 June 2018 at 8:48pm
By Roza Germian
Burhan Zangana arrived in Australia in 1995, today he dedicates most of his time volunteering to help newly arrived refugees to settle in Australia and learn the English language. He was recently awarded STARTTS and Refugee Council of Australia's Humanitarian Award, and selected as Refugee Ambassador by RCOA. Mr Zangana was also selected as a candidate for receiving the Australian of the Year Award in Wollongong. Burhan Zangana, says as appreciative as he is for Australia for all the opportunities given to refugees like him, says that Australia's current policy against asylum seekers are cruel.
