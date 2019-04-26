SBS Kurdish

Former Turkish PM Davutoglu criticises AKP

SBS Kurdish

Turkish parliament

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 April 2019 at 7:20pm, updated 26 April 2019 at 7:43pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on ANZAC Day in Gallipoli, Turkey, celebrating the 99th anniversary of founding the Turkish Parliament and former Turkish PM Davutoglu criticises AKP (Justice and Development Party).

Published 26 April 2019 at 7:20pm, updated 26 April 2019 at 7:43pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News