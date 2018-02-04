SBS Kurdish

Four-in-one meningococcal vaccine to be covered

A child cries while getting the vaccine in the Northern Territory

Published 4 February 2018 at 12:39pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 12:45pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Parents are being urged to take advantage of free vaccinations which protect against most strains of the meningococcal disease. Cases of the deadly infection are on the rise in Australia, and doctors will soon be able to give babies four injections in one vaccine.

