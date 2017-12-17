SBS Kurdish

Freedom of press does not exist in Trukey

journalist Dara Porxelek

Dara Porxelek

Published 17 December 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 17 December 2017 at 4:01pm
By MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
Available in other languages

Dara Porxelek is a journalist in Turkey, he works for BasNews. We spoke to him about how and why he began his career as a journalist. We also spoke to him about the extend of freedom of press in Turkey, his project by the name of Youth Change and the importance of social media in today's society.

