Freedom of press does not exist in Trukey

Source: supplied by Dara Porxelek
Published 17 December 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 17 December 2017 at 4:01pm
By MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dara Porxelek is a journalist in Turkey, he works for BasNews. We spoke to him about how and why he began his career as a journalist. We also spoke to him about the extend of freedom of press in Turkey, his project by the name of Youth Change and the importance of social media in today's society.
Published 17 December 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 17 December 2017 at 4:01pm
By MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share