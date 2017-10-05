From archive: Jalal Talabani speaking during visit to Sydney in 2003

File - The Kurdish leader and former Iraqi President, Jalal Talabani, has died at the age of 83. Source: ABACA
Published 5 October 2017 at 2:32pm, updated 5 October 2017 at 2:49pm
By Chahin Baker
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kurdish leader, former president of Iraq, General secretary of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), has passed away in Germany on October the 3rd. In 2003 Mam (uncle) Jalal visited Sydney, and spoke at a seminar for the Kurdish community. Chahin Baker, former Executive Producer of SBS Kurdish was present there. The audio is part of Mam Jalal's speech, where he talks about the formation of a transitional government in Iraq post Saddam era.
