SBS Kurdish

From failures one can truly grow

SBS Kurdish

Rawa Jelizada

Rawa Jelizada-artist Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 February 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 24 February 2019 at 4:36pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Rawa Jelizada is a Kurdish artist and painter from the Kurdish capital, Erbil/Hewlêr. She has developed a very unique style in her painting yet still with the distinctive traditional Kurdish designs and theme. Ms Jelizada tells us it was the failure in one subject at university which caused her dismissal from her studies all together, which can be devastating in the conservative Kurdish society, that resulted in her artistic expressions through painting.

Published 24 February 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 24 February 2019 at 4:36pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News