From failures one can truly grow

Rawa Jelizada-artist Source: Supplied
Published 24 February 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 24 February 2019 at 4:36pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rawa Jelizada is a Kurdish artist and painter from the Kurdish capital, Erbil/Hewlêr. She has developed a very unique style in her painting yet still with the distinctive traditional Kurdish designs and theme. Ms Jelizada tells us it was the failure in one subject at university which caused her dismissal from her studies all together, which can be devastating in the conservative Kurdish society, that resulted in her artistic expressions through painting.
