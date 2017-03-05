From Iraqi controlled parts of Mosul

Published 5 March 2017 at 4:48pm, updated 5 March 2017 at 5:00pm
By Roza Germian
As the United Nations has expressed their shock at reports of the use of chemical weapons in the Iraqi city of Mosul, we speak with Kareem Rasheed who has recently been to east as well as south-west of the city with the Iraqi forces. Mr Rasheed, a fixer-traslator with western journalist as well as a volunteer with aid organisations, talks about the military operation and the situation of the fleeing residents of those areas.
