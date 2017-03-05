SBS Kurdish

From Iraqi controlled parts of Mosul

Kareem Rasheed (on the left in blue vest) helping an injured civilian fleeing Mosul (with ISOF clinic field hospital )

Kareem Rasheed (on the left in blue vest) helping an injured civilian fleeing Mosul (with ISOF clinic field hospital ) Source: Supplied

Published 5 March 2017 at 4:48pm, updated 5 March 2017 at 5:00pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

As the United Nations has expressed their shock at reports of the use of chemical weapons in the Iraqi city of Mosul, we speak with Kareem Rasheed who has recently been to east as well as south-west of the city with the Iraqi forces. Mr Rasheed, a fixer-traslator with western journalist as well as a volunteer with aid organisations, talks about the military operation and the situation of the fleeing residents of those areas.

recovered_f9db2660d2504d14e6606fc6ec9bba59.jpg


Kareem Rasheed aiding IDPs

recovered_bc837fda8afc73e96d198125331e8df7.jpg


In Khadhra neighbourhood of Mosul

recovered_01230e969433e9b7957b6a210d1709ee.jpg


Kareem Rasheed with children from Mosul

 

