From refugee to aspiring model

Published 16 March 2018 at 8:12pm, updated 16 March 2018 at 8:20pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Khato Izaldeen is a young Yezidi refugee who arrived in Australia just over a year ago. We interviewed Khato about his ambitions of becoming a model, actor or singer. He works as a barber at the moment and has been to a photography studio for modeling. Khato is very optimistic about his future and loves living in Australia with his family.
