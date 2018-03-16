SBS Kurdish

From refugee to aspiring model

SBS Kurdish

Khato Izaldeen

Source: supplied by Khato Izaldeen

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 March 2018 at 8:12pm, updated 16 March 2018 at 8:20pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Khato Izaldeen is a young Yezidi refugee who arrived in Australia just over a year ago. We interviewed Khato about his ambitions of becoming a model, actor or singer. He works as a barber at the moment and has been to a photography studio for modeling. Khato is very optimistic about his future and loves living in Australia with his family.

Published 16 March 2018 at 8:12pm, updated 16 March 2018 at 8:20pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News