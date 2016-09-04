SBS Kurdish

Fuad Aliko: the situation in Syria and in Kurdish regions worsen

Fuad Aliko

Fuad Aliko Source: Supplied

Published 4 September 2016 at 4:43pm, updated 5 September 2016 at 9:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Syrian National Coalition member and Kurdish National Council representative, Fuad Aliko spoke about the reconciliation between Turkey/Russia and Iran regarding Syria and Turkey's changed attitude towards Syria. Mr Aliko also spoke about the future of Syrian Kurds political parties.

