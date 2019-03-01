SBS Kurdish

George Pell, highest ranked Catholic to be convicted of sex crimes

Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 1 March 2019 at 7:18pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 7:24pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Cardinal George Pell is behind bars after being found guilty of child sex offences against two choirboys. The highest-ranked Catholic to be convicted of abuse has been remanded in custody while he awaits sentencing, and an appeal, against the verdict.

