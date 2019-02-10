Germany orders Facebook to review data collection practices

Facebook pop-up store in Cologne, Germany Source: AAP
Published 10 February 2019 at 11:43am, updated 10 February 2019 at 3:04pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Germany has ordered Facebook to renew its data collection practices after a one-year investigation which found the company exploited its market dominance to gather information about users without their consent. The investigation was launched after the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke last year, revealing how the social media network misused the personal data of tens of millions of users. Countries around the world, including Australia, have been working to tighten regulations
Published 10 February 2019 at 11:43am, updated 10 February 2019 at 3:04pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share