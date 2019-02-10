Germany orders Facebook to review data collection practices

SBS Kurdish

Available in other languages

Germany has ordered Facebook to renew its data collection practices after a one-year investigation which found the company exploited its market dominance to gather information about users without their consent. The investigation was launched after the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke last year, revealing how the social media network misused the personal data of tens of millions of users. Countries around the world, including Australia, have been working to tighten regulations

