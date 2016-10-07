SBS Kurdish

Government announces major changes to vocational student loans scheme

SBS Kurdish

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a photo after meeting with vocational education and training participants in Sydney

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a photo after meeting with vocational education and training participants in Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2016 at 8:08pm, updated 7 October 2016 at 8:10pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government has announced an overhaul of the vocational student loans system in a bid to stop some providers from rorting the system. The Education Minister says the new program will return integrity to the sector and save taxpayers billions of dollars.

Published 7 October 2016 at 8:08pm, updated 7 October 2016 at 8:10pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News