Government announces major changes to vocational student loans scheme

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a photo after meeting with vocational education and training participants in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 7 October 2016 at 8:08pm, updated 7 October 2016 at 8:10pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
The federal government has announced an overhaul of the vocational student loans system in a bid to stop some providers from rorting the system. The Education Minister says the new program will return integrity to the sector and save taxpayers billions of dollars.
