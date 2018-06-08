SBS Kurdish

Government introduces new race-hate laws in New South Wales

NSW Jewish board of deputies CEO Vic Alhadeff

NSW Jewish board of deputies CEO Vic Alhadeff Source: AAP

Published 8 June 2018 at 8:03pm, updated 8 June 2018 at 8:12pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New race-hate laws aimed at people inciting or threatening violence against targeted groups have been introduced into the New South Wales parliament. The laws would replace the state's existing provisions that the government says have proven ineffective. Under the new legislation, people who incite or threaten violence against others based on their race, religion or sexuality could face three-year jail sentences.

