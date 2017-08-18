SBS Kurdish

Government moves on proposed new Medicare levy

Published 18 August 2017 at 6:43pm, updated 18 August 2017 at 6:45pm
Source: SBS
The Federal Government has introduced legislation which would increase the Medicare levy to fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme Labor introduced five years ago. But negotiations over the package are stuck on one main point: what income level the higher rate would start at.

