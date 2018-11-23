Government plans new laws to strip convicted terrorists

SBS Kurdish

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton looks on as Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 23 November 2018 at 7:44pm, updated 23 November 2018 at 7:50pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The Federal Government has unveiled new anti-terrorism laws that would make it easier to strip convicted terrorists of their citizenship. Currently a minister can act if the jail sentence is six years or more. But, the Prime Minister says greater powers are needed to curb genuine security threats.

