Government plans new laws to strip convicted terrorists

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney
Published 23 November 2018 at 7:44pm, updated 23 November 2018 at 7:50pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Government has unveiled new anti-terrorism laws that would make it easier to strip convicted terrorists of their citizenship. Currently a minister can act if the jail sentence is six years or more. But, the Prime Minister says greater powers are needed to curb genuine security threats.
