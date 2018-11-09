SBS Kurdish

Government relaxing visa rules for foreign farm workers

Published 9 November 2018 at 7:08pm, updated 9 November 2018 at 7:11pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS
The Federal Government says it will relax visa rules for foreign farm workers in a bid to permanently end worker shortages on farms. The National Farmers' Federation has welcomed the changes, but the Australian Workers' Union has expressed concern it will expose foreign workers to further exploitation.

