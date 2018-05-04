SBS Kurdish

Government urged to raise welfare payments in Budget

Minister for Jobs Michaelia Cash before making a statement in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Jobs Minister Michaelia Cash Source: AAP

Published 4 May 2018 at 7:45pm, updated 4 May 2018 at 7:48pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The Federal Government is being urged to increase the welfare payments of nearly 800,000 Australians in next week's Budget. But the Government says the $50-a-week increase comes with a much bigger price tag and would not help the economy.

