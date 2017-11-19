SBS Kurdish

Government willing to consider NZ Manus refugee offer after US deal

PNG authorities removing fences at the back of the Manus Island detention centre

Source: AAP

Published 19 November 2017 at 3:10pm, updated 19 November 2017 at 3:12pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The Australian government is softening its language and says it may consider a refugee resettlement deal with New Zealand. But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says his priority is completing the refugee deal with the United States first. It comes as senior Turnbull government minister is warning any New Zealand deal could affect diplomatic relations.

