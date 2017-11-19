Government willing to consider NZ Manus refugee offer after US deal

Source: AAP
Published 19 November 2017 at 3:10pm, updated 19 November 2017 at 3:12pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian government is softening its language and says it may consider a refugee resettlement deal with New Zealand. But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says his priority is completing the refugee deal with the United States first. It comes as senior Turnbull government minister is warning any New Zealand deal could affect diplomatic relations.
Published 19 November 2017 at 3:10pm, updated 19 November 2017 at 3:12pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share