Growing rift between US, Europe raising questions

Published 20 May 2018 at 4:10pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
The growing rift between Europe and the United States is showing little sign of stopping. With mounting disagreements and, now, a US threat to implement sanctions against European companies doing business with Iran, one of history's closest partnerships is being severely tested.
