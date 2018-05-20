SBS Kurdish

Growing rift between US, Europe raising questions

SBS Kurdish

Donald Tusk

European Council president Donald Tusk at a media conference Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 May 2018 at 4:10pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The growing rift between Europe and the United States is showing little sign of stopping. With mounting disagreements and, now, a US threat to implement sanctions against European companies doing business with Iran, one of history's closest partnerships is being severely tested.

Published 20 May 2018 at 4:10pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News