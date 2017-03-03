SBS Kurdish

Happy life in Australia

SBS Kurdish

Meyada Mohamed

Meyada Mohamed Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 March 2017 at 7:58pm, updated 3 March 2017 at 8:00pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Newly arrived Kurdish refugee from Syria Meyada Mohamed lives in Wollongong and is happy to be in Australia.She arrived three months ago from war torn Syria from the Kurdish city of Hassakeh. She is a paediatrician but she's studying to learn the English language at the moment.

Published 3 March 2017 at 7:58pm, updated 3 March 2017 at 8:00pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News