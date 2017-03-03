Happy life in Australia

Meyada Mohamed Source: Supplied
Published 3 March 2017
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Newly arrived Kurdish refugee from Syria Meyada Mohamed lives in Wollongong and is happy to be in Australia.She arrived three months ago from war torn Syria from the Kurdish city of Hassakeh. She is a paediatrician but she's studying to learn the English language at the moment.
