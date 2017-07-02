Harem Abdulla: Seeing Kobani's situation was a big shock to me

Harem Abdulla with camera Source: supplied by Harem Abdulla
Published 2 July 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 3 July 2017 at 9:05am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Photographer Harem Abdulla is from Sulaimany and has a passion for photography. In 2015, after Kobani was liberated from ISs attacks, many people including journalists, photographers and film makers wanted to travel to Kobani and see the devastation that was caused by IS. Photographer Harem Abdulla was one of those people who travelled to Kobani to capture some images of the city. We spoke to Harem about his journey to Kobani and his exhibitions in Germany and Sulaimany, in Kurdistan Region - mainly of refugee children that hed captured at refugee camps in KR and children in Kobani.
