Has Afrin been "sold" like Kirkuk

We spoke to Shiyar Khalil, journalist and human rights activist regarding his journey from Syria to Europe and the reason he left Syria. Shiyar Khalil is from Afrin, a few years ago he was detained by Bashar Al-Assad's regime for expressing his journalistic opnions. Mr Khalil believes that Afrin has been "sold" just like Kirkuk was.
