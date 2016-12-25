SBS Kurdish

Have Russia, Iran and Turkey held secret talks on Syrian ceasefire?

Dr Ekrem Onen

Published 25 December 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 26 December 2016 at 12:07am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We spoke to researcher and political analyst Dr Ekrem Onen regarding the assassination of a Russian diplomat in Turkey, the Syrian regime regaining Aleppo and about Vladimir Putin's press conference where he mentions the independence of Kurdistan.

