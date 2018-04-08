HDP delegation visits KRG

Source: supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 8 April 2018 at 3:26pm, updated 8 April 2018 at 3:30pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ahmad Ghafur reportors on the latest regarding a visiting delegation from Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil to extend their condolences after the passing of his twin brother Dilovan. During their meeting, the PM and the HDP delegation also discussed the situation of Kurds in Turkey and stressed the importance of dialogue and political process to resolve the Kurdish question in the country.
Published 8 April 2018 at 3:26pm, updated 8 April 2018 at 3:30pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share