He came to Australia for a better life

Source: Supplied
Published 22 March 2019 at 9:47pm, updated 27 March 2019 at 9:58am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Musician Rewend Ahmed lived in Italy for 15 years prior to coming to Australia eight years ago. The reason he came to Australia was for a better life, work and to continue his love for music. We spoke to Mr Ahmed about the obstacles he faced when he initially arrived in Australia, his new album and his settlement since he's been in Australia.
Published 22 March 2019 at 9:47pm, updated 27 March 2019 at 9:58am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share