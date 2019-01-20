SBS Kurdish

Heavy snow causes chaos on Kurdistan Region roads

SBS Kurdish

Heavy snow in Kurdistan Region, Iraq

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 20 January 2019 at 3:26pm, updated 20 January 2019 at 3:50pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Recent heavy snowfalls in Kurdistan Region has caused the closure of a number of main roads. Drivers are urged to slow down and to take extra care on roads. More details about the situation from our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur in Erbil.

