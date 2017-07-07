Her ambition is to be a fashion designer

Airin Samadi Source: Supplied
Published 7 July 2017 at 6:48pm, updated 7 July 2017 at 7:12pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Airin is a 21 year old Fashion Student at TAFE, SA and the Flinders University of South Australia. Airin's passion for fashion and design started at an early age, but due to personal reasons she decided to peruse a different career. After a few attempts at studying different subjects Airin realised that fashion was her passion and now she hopes to achieve her goals such as being a well-known fashion designer.
